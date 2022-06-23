Super2 to race at Adelaide 500

The 2022 Adelaide 500 is also set to feature the final round of this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series.

The street circuit event has now been confirmed on this year’s calendar, as part of a new, five-year deal to serve as the Repco Supercars Championship season finale.

As expected, Adelaide has now also been listed as a round of the Super2 season, taking the campaign to the now customary six stops once Newcastle is formally cancelled.

The second-tier Supercars competition had been a fixture of the Adelaide 500 programme since 2003, with Brodie Kostecki winning two races with Eggleston Motorsport and Thomas Randle the latter with MW Motorsport in 2020, before the event was axed.

December’s racing will see the return of Project Blueprint-specification cars to the streets of the South Australian capital, having not run there since 2017, given that Super3 is now part of the Super2 field as a separate class.

Grove Racing’s Matt Payne leads the Super2 Series, while Eggleston’s Kai Allen holds sway in Super3, ahead of Round 3 of the season at the NTI Townsville 500 on July 8-10.

The field will then head to Sandown in August and Bathurst in October, before convening for the final time in 2022 in Adelaide.