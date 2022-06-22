TCR teen thrilled by Supercar outing

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia youngster Lachlan Mineeff has spoken glowingly about his first experience in Supercars machinery.

Mineeff was behind the wheel of a Matt Stone Racing Super3-specification Ford FG Falcon today at Queensland Raceway, completing 30 laps in total.

The outing represented a continuation of the 19-year-old’s affiliation with MSR, having aligned with the team at the Winton SuperSprint last month.

“Wow, that was just an awesome experience driving a Supercar for the first time,” he reacted.

“Huge thanks to Matt Stone Racing for the opportunity to drive its car for a number of laps. It was really cool to get an experience of what the type of level of motorsport is like in these cars.

“There were a huge amount of differences plus some similarities between the Matt Stone Racing Falcon and the Purple Sector Volkswagen Golf GTI I race throughout the season in TCR Australia, which was really cool to experience.

“Rear-wheel-drive and a V8 means it is a lot quicker down the straights, but you’ve really got to wrestle the car through the corners.

“It’s a huge thanks to the team and I’m looking forward to what the future may provide.”

Mineeff is 17th in the TCR standings this year with a best result of eighth at Phillip Island.

Among others in action at QR were the Supercheap Auto wildcard pairing of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser, while Sam Brabham, Ryan Wood and Rowan Shepherd spent time in the Triple Eight Super2 Commodore of Cameron Hill.

QR will be the site of TCR Round 5 on August 5-7, with Stan Sport to be the exclusive, live and on-demand broadcaster.