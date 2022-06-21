TCR up-and-comer set for maiden Supercar test

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series privateer Lachlan Mineeff will undertake his first test day in a Supercar with Matt Stone Racing tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.

The 19-year-old currently drives a Volkswagen Golf GTI in the hot hatch competition, but also boasts a round win in the 2019 Australian Formula Ford Series and a class win in the 2021 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

At Ipswich, he will get behind the wheel of one of the FG Falcons which MSR nowadays fields in Super3, marking an extension of the relationship between the parties after Mineeff worked with the team at last month’s Winton Repco Supercars Championship event.

“Testing a Supercar for the first time is exciting and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” he said.

“It’s my first time driving anything on track with a V8, which is cool and it’s similar in horsepower to the Time Attack car I drove earlier this year.

“In terms of lap times the whole package is pretty serious, so with the history surrounding those cars and the team this opportunity is an exciting one for me.

“You’ve always got to keep your options open in motorsport and a very good example of that is TCR, which came up quite recently.

“It’s really great to meet the Matt Stone team and get some laps because you never know what may happen in the future.

“It’s quite funny the test will be at Queensland Raceway and that’s where our next TCR round will be [August 5-7], but even just any laps at that circuit are good.”

MSR competes in all three tiers of Supercars competition, namely the Championship, and both the Super2 and Super3 classes of the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Todd Hazelwood leads its charge in the top tier at 14th in the drivers’ standings, with two top five finishes so far this year aboard his Truck Assist Racing entry.