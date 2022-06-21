Lowndes to drive Vulcan at QR Open Day

Craig Lowndes is set to drive an Aston Martin Vulcan to raise money for charity as part of Queensland Raceway’s grand re-launch event.

The Ipswich circuit is hosting an open day on Saturday, July 2 to celebrate its newly upgraded facilities.

Since Tony Quinn took over operations at Queensland Raceway, the most noticeable change is the brand-new pit building which includes rooftop viewing and corporate suites.

Shaded seating areas have also been added, complemented by a fresh-look cafeteria and revamped toilets.

Next month’s open day will feature off-track entertainment as well as cars on the track, with Lowndes completing passenger rides in Quinn’s Vulcan.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland, including that raised from an auction for the Vulcan laps with Lowndes.

The auction opens on June 28, with event details found here.

“It’s an incredible transformation to see what TQ has achieved at QR, which was desperately needed,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.com.

“I’m really looking forward to the open day, it will be a great opportunity for families to come and enjoy the new facilities while checking out some awesome on-track action.”

“For me personally, it’s a great honour for TQ to allow me to take his Aston Martin Vulcan for laps, to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

“I believe [the car] is one of 24 in the world and the only one in the Southern Hemisphere. The lucky bidders will be in for the ride of their life.”

Dick Johnson will be on hand for the re-opening of the main straight named after him, with Matt Mingay and the Hot Wheels Stunt Team also attending.

A 100-car Show and Shine display can be entered in for $50 – the proceeds also going to charity – with successful entrants able to complete happy laps.

Entry will be free on the day, gates opening at 07:00 AEST.