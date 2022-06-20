> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th June, 2022 - 5:56am

Max Verstappen held on to take a narrow win from Carlos Sainz in Canada.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 70
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.993s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +7.006s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +12.313s
5 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +15.168s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +23.890s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +24.945s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +25.247s
9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +26.952s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +38.222s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +43.047s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +44.245s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +44.893s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +45.183s
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +52.145s
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +59.978s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +68.180s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team DNF
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF

