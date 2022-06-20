> News > Formula 1

Live Updates: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th June, 2022 - 4:00am

Tune into Speedcafe.com’s Mobil 1 Live Updates from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Round 9 of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Canadian Grand Prix.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]