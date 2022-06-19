WAU disqualification appeal thrown out by MA

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s appeal of Chaz Mostert’s disqualification from Race 16 will not be heard by Motorsport Australia.

The #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry was scratched from the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown opener after it was found an air blower was used to cool the car on the grid prior to the commencement of proceedings.

Under Rule D8.1.8, artificially varying the temperature of the car – with the exception of cooling the driver – is prohibited.

In the wake of the disqualification, the team confirmed it would appeal the decision. However, Motorsport Australia has revealed Walkinshaw Andretti United did not lodge its appeal in the allowed one-hour window.

“Motorsport Australia can confirm no appeal will take place in regards to Car 25’s disqualification from Race 16 of the Repco Supercars Championship,” a statement from the governing body read.

“Motorsport Australia confirmed the time for any appeal to be lodged had elapsed one hour after the initial decision had been released on Saturday night.

“In this instance, while the team had publicly flagged their intentions to appeal, the appeal process was not followed as per the regulations and the appropriate paperwork was never received.

“As such, the decision to disqualify Car 25 from Race 16 will stand and the results for that race have been officially declared.

“There are no further avenues of appeal.”

The disqualification means Mostert has fallen behind Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds to sixth equal with Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Broc Feeney.

Walkinshaw Andretti United provided the following statement in response to Motorsport Australia’s decision.

“Walkinshaw Andretti United are continuing an on-going process in relation to Car 25’s disqualification from Race 16,” it read.

“The Team’s short-term focus is on Race 17 and 18 today, and will make no further comment at this stage.”