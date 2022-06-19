> News > Formula 1

Starting grid: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th June, 2022 - 5:29pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
6 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
19 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri

Penalties:

  • Car 22 [Tsunoda]to start from rear of grid after taking new power unit components
  • Car 16 [Leclerc] to start from rear of grid after taking new power unit components

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix begins at 04:00 AEST.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]