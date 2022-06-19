Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Fernando Alonso makes his first Formula 1 front row appearance in a decade alongside Max Verstappen for the Canadian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:32.219
|1:23.746
|1:21.299
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:32.277
|1:24.848
|1:21.944
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:32.781
|1:25.197
|1:22.096
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:33.841
|1:25.543
|1:22.891
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:32.957
|1:26.254
|1:22.960
|6
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:33.707
|1:25.684
|1:23.356
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:33.012
|1:26.135
|1:23.529
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:33.160
|1:24.950
|1:23.557
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:33.636
|1:26.375
|1:23.749
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:33.692
|1:26.116
|1:24.030
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:33.689
|1:26.788
|
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:34.047
|1:26.858
|
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:33.929
|1:33.127
|
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:34.066
|DNF
|
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:33.008
|
|
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:34.492
|
|
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:34.512
|
|
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:35.532
|
|
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:35.660
|
|
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:36.575
|
|
