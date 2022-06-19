> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th June, 2022 - 9:11am

Fernando Alonso makes his first Formula 1 front row appearance in a decade alongside Max Verstappen for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:32.219 1:23.746 1:21.299
2 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:32.277 1:24.848 1:21.944
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:32.781 1:25.197 1:22.096
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:33.841 1:25.543 1:22.891
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:32.957 1:26.254 1:22.960
6 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:33.707 1:25.684 1:23.356
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:33.012 1:26.135 1:23.529
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:33.160 1:24.950 1:23.557
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:33.636 1:26.375 1:23.749
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:33.692 1:26.116 1:24.030
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:33.689 1:26.788
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:34.047 1:26.858
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:33.929 1:33.127
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:34.066 DNF
15 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:33.008
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.492
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:34.512
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:35.532
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:35.660
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.575

