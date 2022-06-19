> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th June, 2022 - 4:21am

Fernando Alonso wound back the years as he went fastest in Free Practice 3 in Canada.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:33.836
2 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:33.889 +0.053s
3 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:33.891 +0.055s
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 16 1:34.003 +0.167s
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 14 1:34.110 +0.274s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 13 1:34.248 +0.412s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 11 1:34.259 +0.423s
8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 10 1:34.498 +0.662s
9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 10 1:34.616 +0.780s
10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 18 1:34.778 +0.942s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 15 1:35.016 +1.180s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 15 1:35.213 +1.377s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:35.531 +1.695s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 17 1:35.643 +1.807s
15 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 12 1:35.692 +1.856s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17 1:35.761 +1.925s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:36.261 +2.425s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 18 1:37.388 +3.552s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 11 1:38.394 +4.558s
20 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 5

