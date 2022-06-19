Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Fernando Alonso wound back the years as he went fastest in Free Practice 3 in Canada.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|1:33.836
|
|2
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:33.889
|+0.053s
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:33.891
|+0.055s
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|16
|1:34.003
|+0.167s
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|1:34.110
|+0.274s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|13
|1:34.248
|+0.412s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|11
|1:34.259
|+0.423s
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|1:34.498
|+0.662s
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|1:34.616
|+0.780s
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|18
|1:34.778
|+0.942s
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|15
|1:35.016
|+1.180s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|15
|1:35.213
|+1.377s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:35.531
|+1.695s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|1:35.643
|+1.807s
|15
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|12
|1:35.692
|+1.856s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:35.761
|+1.925s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:36.261
|+2.425s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:37.388
|+3.552s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|11
|1:38.394
|+4.558s
|20
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]