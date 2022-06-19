Le Brocq stoked with season-best result

Jack Le Brocq has finally broken through for his first top 10 as a Matt Stone Racing driver.

The 2016 Super2 Series runner-up has been quick at various points this year, including qualifying on the front row at Symmons Plains, but has had little to show for that pace due to regular incidents.

However, Race 17 today as part of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown could mark a turning point, as the #34 Truck Assist Commodore driver enjoyed a smooth run to sixth place.

Le Brocq had started eighth and made the most of an undercut strategy to at one stage run ahead of eventual podium finisher Shane van Gisbergen.

“It’s great to finally get a decent top 10 result there,” said Le Brocq.

“The cars have been fast all year, it’s just been a matter of trying to piece it all together.

“We’ve had probably the worst luck I’ve ever had in my life but anyway it’s great for the team, the guys have done an awesome job. For me it’s just building, just understanding this car is the biggest thing.

“We struggled yesterday. We had a rough idea of what needed to do, so that’s the biggest thing for me at the moment, is understanding this car and hopefully we get stronger and stronger as the year goes on.”

Having previously dropped to as low as 25th (last at the time) in the championship, the 29-year-old is back up to 19th now.

He will start the third and final Supercars race of the weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway from 13th.