Grove Racing donates $44k to Indigenous education programme

Grove Racing has chipped in $44,000 to the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School (MITS) to help make a difference off the track as part of Supercars’ Indigenous Round.

The money was raised between the team’s partners and the final bid on an Indigenous painting by artist Lorraine Kabbindi White, who also provided the artwork for the squad’s Indigenous Round livery.

MITS is a Year 7 transition school that supports students from the Northern Territory and gives them an opportunity to live and go to school in Melbourne.

Grove Racing’s $44,000 contribution is enough to provide five Indigenous students the opportunity to be a part of MITS.

“It was key for us across this weekend to back up whatever we did on track to celebrate the round with something that can truly make a difference for Indigenous Australians,” said team owner Stephen Grove.

“This is a game-changer for the lives of a group of young Indigenous kids looking to access better education via MITS.

“We’re very proud to partner with MITS and what they do is incredible, I hope that some of their students find themselves working with us in motorsport one day.”

The $44,000 donation cheque was presented by Grove to the head of cultural strength and engagement for MITS, Samantha Rioli, and former Essendon AFL player and MITS board member, Dean Rioli.