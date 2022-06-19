Feeney identifies ‘weakness’ to focus on after Darwin

Broc Feeney has identified his most critical weakness to focus on after falling short in both of Sunday’s races at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing youngster picked up results of 13th and sixth in Races 17 and 18 respectively, the latter of which had looked most promising after starting third.

In the afternoon race, Feeney vaulted back up to third on the Lap 31 restart, largely owing to Shane van Gisbergen and Dick Johnson Racing’s Will Davison colliding at Turn 1.

Having momentarily challenged the leading two, Feeney then had to look in his mirrors as Cameron Waters charged past with two laps to go and Davison got by on the last lap.

The 19-year-old ultimately faded to sixth by the time they reached the chequered flag, with Andre Heimgartner inching past on the run out of the last corner.

Earlier in Race 17, the #88 slipped from seventh at the start to 13th at the flag, losing time with an off at Turn 1 immediately after his pit stop.

Speaking after the race, Feeney was his own biggest critic of what he labelled “rookie errors” which should not “be happening anymore” six rounds in.

However, when it comes to what areas he needs to improve, he knows exactly where to begin.

“The first race was no good, whatsoever. I had a terrible start which has been my weakness lately, then I got caught up in the pack,” he said.

“After our pit stop, I made a mistake and ran off the track, but overall, it was a race full of rookie errors that I don’t think should be happening anymore – I think I’m better than the way I drove in that race.

“We’ve been qualifying poorly and racing strong lately, but to qualify well and race poorly this weekend was really disappointing.

“The second race wasn’t too bad for us. I had similar pace to Chaz [Mostert] at the start, but then the front guys started gapping me.

“Our strategy was going well, I managed to get into third but I couldn’t hold on because the guys behind me changed four tyres in the pit stop.

“They got through on the last laps which was pretty tough. Even though it was my first time in Darwin, I need to do better overall.”

Feeney remains seventh in the drivers’ championship on 1059 points.