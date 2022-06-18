Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Championship leader Max Verstappen ended Friday in Canada fastest in both sessions, though the order behind him surprised.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|32
|1:14.127
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|31
|1:14.208
|+0.081s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|31
|1:14.352
|+0.225s
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|34
|1:14.442
|+0.315s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:14.543
|+0.416s
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:14.879
|+0.752s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|30
|1:14.971
|+0.844s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|30
|1:14.987
|+0.860s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|30
|1:15.033
|+0.906s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|1:15.119
|+0.992s
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:15.167
|+1.040s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|33
|1:15.396
|+1.269s
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:15.421
|+1.294s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|33
|1:15.499
|+1.372s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|34
|1:15.516
|+1.389s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|30
|1:15.526
|+1.399s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|37
|1:15.567
|+1.440s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|29
|1:16.171
|+2.044s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:16.509
|+2.382s
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|3
|
|
