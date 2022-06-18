> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th June, 2022 - 8:21am

Championship leader Max Verstappen ended Friday in Canada fastest in both sessions, though the order behind him surprised.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 32 1:14.127
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 31 1:14.208 +0.081s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 31 1:14.352 +0.225s
4 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 34 1:14.442 +0.315s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 24 1:14.543 +0.416s
6 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:14.879 +0.752s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 30 1:14.971 +0.844s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 30 1:14.987 +0.860s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 30 1:15.033 +0.906s
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 1:15.119 +0.992s
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 28 1:15.167 +1.040s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 33 1:15.396 +1.269s
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:15.421 +1.294s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 33 1:15.499 +1.372s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 34 1:15.516 +1.389s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 30 1:15.526 +1.399s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 37 1:15.567 +1.440s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 29 1:16.171 +2.044s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:16.509 +2.382s
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 3

