Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th June, 2022 - 5:21am

Max Verstappen was on top after the opening 60-minute practice session in Canada while Fernando Alonso flattered to deceive.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 27 1:15.158
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 34 1:15.404 +0.246s
3 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 31 1:15.531 +0.373s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 32 1:15.619 +0.461s
5 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:15.666 +0.508s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 29 1:15.822 +0.664s
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 32 1:15.877 +0.719s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 27 1:15.877 +0.719s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 33 1:16.041 +0.883s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 29 1:16.083 +0.925s
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:16.165 +1.007s
12 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17 1:16.211 +1.053s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 29 1:16.308 +1.150s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:16.322 +1.164s
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:16.421 +1.263s
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:16.426 +1.268s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 30 1:17.152 +1.994s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 25 1:17.223 +2.065s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 33 1:17.241 +2.083s
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 31 1:17.555 +2.397s

