Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Max Verstappen was on top after the opening 60-minute practice session in Canada while Fernando Alonso flattered to deceive.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|27
|1:15.158
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|34
|1:15.404
|+0.246s
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|1:15.531
|+0.373s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|32
|1:15.619
|+0.461s
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|30
|1:15.666
|+0.508s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|29
|1:15.822
|+0.664s
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|32
|1:15.877
|+0.719s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|27
|1:15.877
|+0.719s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|33
|1:16.041
|+0.883s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|29
|1:16.083
|+0.925s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:16.165
|+1.007s
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:16.211
|+1.053s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|29
|1:16.308
|+1.150s
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:16.322
|+1.164s
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:16.421
|+1.263s
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:16.426
|+1.268s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|30
|1:17.152
|+1.994s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|25
|1:17.223
|+2.065s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|33
|1:17.241
|+2.083s
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|31
|1:17.555
|+2.397s
