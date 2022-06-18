LIVE: Saturday at the Darwin Triple Crown
Webster cruises to S5000 Race 1 win, Mawson extends points lead
Set-up issue hinders Perez’s Friday pace
Wood snaps Carrera Cup pole drought in style
New handlebar position behind Miller’s MotoGP gains
Ricciardo happy after Canadian return
Hamilton: ‘Monumental fight’ not to crash 2022 Mercedes
Herne takes Darwin S5000 pole, Berryman crashes
Grid penalty for Leclerc in Canada
Miller third-quickest in practice as Bagnaia breaks lap record
Results: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]