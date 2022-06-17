> News > Formula 1

TV times: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 17th June, 2022 - 7:26am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Saturday, June 18

Practice 1, 03:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 06:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, June 19

Practice 3, 02:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 05:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 06:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 07:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, June 20

Pre-race, 02:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 06:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

 

