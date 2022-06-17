RESULTS: The Isle of Man TT, Pirtek Poll

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Should the Isle of Man TT continue in its current form?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, a 77.3 percent majority of people said ‘yes’ it should continue, while 12.27 percent said ‘no, due to the burden which fatal accidents cause to others’.

Of the other option, 10.43 percent of people selected ‘no, to protect competitors’.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.