RESULTS: The Isle of Man TT, Pirtek Poll

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 17th June, 2022 - 10:09am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Should the Isle of Man TT continue in its current form?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, a 77.3 percent majority of people said ‘yes’ it should continue, while 12.27 percent said ‘no, due to the burden which fatal accidents cause to others’.

Of the other option, 10.43 percent of people selected ‘no, to protect competitors’.

