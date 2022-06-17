RANKED: Best of the Indigenous Round liveries

The Repco Supercars Championship field has ushered in its maiden Indigenous Round with an array of stunning liveries to mark the occasion.

With most teams making significant changes to the appearance of their cars, the common question has been: Which has the pick of the lot?

To get in the spirit of things, five members of the Speedcafe.com team selected their 10 favourite liveries in order to produce our collective say on the various designs.

It’s important to make clear, these rankings have been devised purely on the appearance of the cars – ie, the special cultural meaning behind each design has been kept separate.

Opinions were diverse, but the final vote tally came up with the below, listed from 10th best to the top pick.

Voting members: Brett “Crusher” Murray, Simon Chapman, Steve Neumann, Connor O’Brien, Slade Perrins

10) #20 Nulon Racing, Scott Pye

Artist: Debbie Thaiday

9) #10/#26 Penrite Racing, Lee Holdsworth and David Reynolds

Artist: Lorraine Kabbindi White/ Melbourne Indigenous Transition School

8) #4 SCT Logistics, Jack Smith

Artist: Elenore Binge

7) #22 Coca-Cola No Sugar Racing, Chris Pither

Artist: Kiewa Tya Austin-Rioli

6) #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing, Chaz Mostert

Artist: Brian ‘Deadly’ DeVries

5) #3 CoolDrive Racing, Tim Slade

Artist: Melissa Tipo/Yaram

4) #88/#97 Red Bull Ampol Racing, Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen

Artist: Hunter River Clontarf Academy students

3) #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing, Nick Percat

Artist: Brian ‘Deadly’ DeVries

2) #11/#17 Shell V-Power Racing Team, Anton De Pasquale

Artist: Dixon Patten (Bitja)

1) #76 Subway Racing, Garry Jacobson

Artist: Elaine Chambers-Hegarty

What do you reckon? Have your say in a special Pirtek Poll below.