RANKED: Best of the Indigenous Round liveries

The Repco Supercars Championship field has ushered in its maiden Indigenous Round with an array of stunning liveries to mark the occasion.
With most teams making significant changes to the appearance of their cars, the common question has been: Which has the pick of the lot?
To get in the spirit of things, five members of the Speedcafe.com team selected their 10 favourite liveries in order to produce our collective say on the various designs.
It’s important to make clear, these rankings have been devised purely on the appearance of the cars – ie, the special cultural meaning behind each design has been kept separate.
Opinions were diverse, but the final vote tally came up with the below, listed from 10th best to the top pick.
Voting members: Brett “Crusher” Murray, Simon Chapman, Steve Neumann, Connor O’Brien, Slade Perrins
10) #20 Nulon Racing, Scott Pye
Artist: Debbie Thaiday
Scott Pye’s colours for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown
9) #10/#26 Penrite Racing, Lee Holdsworth and David Reynolds
Artist: Lorraine Kabbindi White/ Melbourne Indigenous Transition School
Grove Racing was among the first to show off its design
8) #4 SCT Logistics, Jack Smith
Artist: Elenore Binge
This was the pick of the Brad Jones Racing liveries, according to our team
7) #22 Coca-Cola No Sugar Racing, Chris Pither
Artist: Kiewa Tya Austin-Rioli
Chris Pither was a top five finisher at Hidden Valley Raceway in 2020
6) #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing, Chaz Mostert
Artist: Brian ‘Deadly’ DeVries
Walkinshaw Andretti United is again fielding three cars this weekend
5) #3 CoolDrive Racing, Tim Slade
Artist: Melissa Tipo/Yaram
The impressive scheme which Tim Slade will sport
4) #88/#97 Red Bull Ampol Racing, Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen
Artist: Hunter River Clontarf Academy students
Triple Eight Race Engineering’s revised look
3) #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing, Nick Percat
Artist: Brian ‘Deadly’ DeVries
Nick Percat has a new race engineer in Grant McPherson
2) #11/#17 Shell V-Power Racing Team, Anton De Pasquale
Artist: Dixon Patten (Bitja)
The Shell V-Power Racing Team was the only outfit to run full Indigenous liveries last year in Darwin
1) #76 Subway Racing, Garry Jacobson
Artist: Elaine Chambers-Hegarty
PremiAir Racing produced the livery which attracted the most votes from our panel
