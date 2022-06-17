Miller: New Ducati MotoGP parts will not dry up despite KTM deal

Jack Miller says he has been told he will not have Ducati development parts withheld despite signing for KTM for the 2023 MotoGP season.

The Queenslander is off to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the end of the current campaign, in a two-year deal with the Austrian marque which was announced between the Catalan and German Grands Prix.

There were signs at one point that he might simply drop back from the factory squad to Pramac Racing, but he is now formally an outgoing Ducati rider altogether.

There are still 11 rounds left in 2022, the next of which takes place this weekend at the Sachsenring, and when asked if he thought he would no longer get updates from Bologna, Miller responded “I don’t think so, no.

He added, “We’ve had this word and I have to say one of the biggest things with Ducati and with the way they run things over there is they are straight up with you when it comes to that sort of thing.

“They’ve [always] been, even when you see the support they give to satellite teams.

“Gigi [Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager] knows if you’re pushing, you’ll get the stuff that you need because they want to win.

“So, I have it from him that it won’t stop, and they’ll keep looking after me until the end of the year.”

Miller’s switch to Red Bull KTM is very much a homecoming in terms of his history with the Mattighofen manufacturer.

He finished second in the Moto3 championship with KTM Ajo in 2014, immediately prior to his leap to the premier class, and Aki Ajo remains his personal manager.

Furthermore, the marque’s factory MotoGP effort is now led by Francesco Guidotti, who was team manager at Pramac during Miller’s time there.

As to how much all of that played a part in his decision, ‘Jackass’ remarked, “I mean, you don’t have to be a mind-reader to work out I’ve got a good relationship over there, with Aki being my manager and Francesco and everything like that.

“But I have a great relationship with a lot of brands. I feel like if you ask any of the brands I’ve worked with in the past, not too many people have bad things to say about me and I like that.

“I have no beef with anybody; I’ll try to leave on good terms.

“Going back there, the decision was influenced by knowing a lot about the structure over there and how those guys work.

“Also, with Francesco being there, for sure it was another step in that direction.

“So, it was just weighing up my options. And being my age now, 27, I’ve done a lot and I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to give.

“So, there was a lot of things that went into it. It wasn’t just a wing-it decision.”

Miller is ninth in the championship ahead of the German MotoGP, for which practice starts this evening (AEST).