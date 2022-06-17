> News > National > S5000

Golding tops Darwin S5000 practice

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 17th June, 2022 - 2:12pm

James Golding

James Golding has set the pace in both practice sessions for the fifth and final round of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver, who is still a mathematical chance of winning the Gold Star, set a 1:03.6466s in the morning session, before going as quick as a 1:04.0553s in the hotter, afternoon hit-out.

Kaleb Ngatoa was second on combined times courtesy of his 1:04.0762s in Practice 1, although his second session came to a premature end.

The New Zealander became stranded in the infield when he fired off at Turn 5, with replays suggesting he broken suspension componentry by hitting a kerb in the flip-flop which precedes that right-hander.

Nathan Herne (GRM), Cooper Webster (Versa Motorsport), and championship leader Joey Mawson (BRM) rounded out the top five, all courtesy of their opening practice times.

The latter was 0.5517s off the pace in that session, and seventh in Practice 2 at 0.4311s away from Golding’s benchmark then.

Tim Macrow (Tim Macrow Racing), second in the title race at 55 points behind Mawson, was seventh-quickest all-told at 0.6361s in arrears thanks to his Practice 2 efforts.

Tomorrow sees Qualifying from 08:30 local time/09:00 AEST, then Race 1 at 11:00 local time/11:30 AEST, as part of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Results: Practice Combined

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Sess. Fastest lap Split
1 31 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding P1 1:03.6466  
2 15 Team BRM Kaleb Ngatoa P1 1:04.0762 0:00.4296
3 29 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne P1 1:04.0869 0:00.4403
4 37 Versa Motorsport Cooper Webster P1 1:04.1704 0:00.5238
5 1 ALABAR/Form700 Team BRM Joey Mawson P1 1:04.1983 0:00.5517
6 18 GRM EFS 4×4 Accessories Aaron Cameron P1 1:04.2070 0:00.5604
7 23 UCS Group Racing TMR Tim Macrow P2 1:04.2827 0:00.6361
8 48 Nippy’s Blake Purdie P2 1:04.2944 0:00.6478
9 49 Versa Motorsport Jordan Boys P1 1:04.8090 0:01.1624
10 24 Versa Motorsport John Martin P1 1:04.8383 0:01.1917
11 22 Amadio Motorsport GRM Sebastien Amadio P2 1:05.3741 0:01.7275
12 3 ALABAR/Form700 Team BRM Tim Berryman P2 1:06.6917 0:03.0451

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]