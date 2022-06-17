Fenning engineering Davison in Darwin

Mark Fenning is acting as Will Davison’s race engineer at the Shell V-Power Racing Team this weekend in Darwin.

Fenning is hardly new to the role, having been on the radio for Fabian Coulthard during the Kiwi’s later years at the Ford squad.

He’s since remained at the Stapylton squad but in more of a behind-the-scenes engineering role, with Ludo Lacroix and Richard Harris working directly with Anton De Pasquale and Davison, respectively, since the start of last year.

Harris, however, is absent from the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown due to the impending arrival of his first child, as reported by Riana Crehan on the Supercars broadcast.

The Davison/Harris combination last year managed the fastest qualifying lap in Supercars’ history at Hidden Valley Raceway, and has chalked up four pole positions thus far in 2022.

Two other engineering changes have occurred.

Tickford Racing debutant Zak Best is being guided by Nathaniel Osborne, who successfully filled in as Cameron Waters’ race engineer at Townsville last year.

The experienced Dilan Talabani was signed earlier in the season as Best’s engineer for his wildcard/Super2 Series campaign.

Over at Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grant McPherson has replaced Geoffrey Slater on Nick Percat’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing ZB Commodore.