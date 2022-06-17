Best’s wildcard livery breaks cover

Tickford Racing has taken the covers off the Opposite Lock-backed Ford Mustang that Zak Best will campaign in two Repco Supercars Championship wildcard entries.

The first of those will take place this weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

As part of Supercars’ Indigenous Round, the #78 features Aboriginal-inspired artwork throughout.

The 4WD and vehicle accessories retailer had previously donned the #5 of James Courtney, who has had a rotating door of sponsors this year.

Best’s entry takes the Tickford Racing stable to five cars alongside Courtney, Cameron Waters, Thomas Randle, and Jake Kostecki.

“I can’t wait to hit the track in Darwin this weekend, and having the support of Opposite Lock for my first solo Supercars round is really, really exciting,” said Best.

“Obviously they’ve partnered with the team earlier in the season and I actually bumped into some of their team at Sydney, so to have it come full circle and have Opposite Lock on my car as a naming rights partner is very cool.

“The car looks sick and I feel pretty good, so I’m looking forward to having some fun up in Darwin and hopefully bringing back some really solid results.”

Opposite Lock national manager Rob Stella added, “After an exciting start to the 2022 season, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Tickford Racing by supporting Zak Best this weekend in Darwin.

“We have an excellent relationship with Tickford and thoroughly enjoyed kicking off the year in support of James Courtney, and having the opportunity to support Zak in his first Supercars start is a tremendous opportunity.

“Zak is an up-and-coming star of the future in Supercars, and to align ourselves with this very special moment in his career is an exciting proposition, we can’t wait to see the Opposite Lock Mustang on track again and are wishing Zak all the best as he and the team hit the Top End.”

Best will have his second wildcard appearance later this year at The Bend Motorsport Park, before co-driving at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley Raceway starts at 10:50 ACST/local time (11:20 AEST).