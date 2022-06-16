Rins to try and ride in German MotoGP with fractured wrist

Alex Rins will try to compete in this weekend’s German MotoGP round despite fracturing his left wrist when he was taken out by Takaaki Nakagami at Catalunya.

Rins’ Suzuki was wiped out at the first corner of the Catalan Grand Prix when Nakagami lost control at the front end of his Honda, and sat out the post-race test on the following day.

The Spaniard was diagnosed with a fracture to his pyramidal (triquetral) bone and ankle trauma, and it was thought he would also miss the next round of the campaign at the Sachsenring.

However, those fears have been allayed as a result of his latest check-up with MotoGP doctor Xavier Mir in Barcelona on Wednesday morning (local time; Wednesday evening AEST).

Rins is travelling to Germany and indications are that he will race in Round 10 of the season.

“Alex Rins came to visit me on Wednesday morning before travelling to Germany to evaluate the shape of his wrist, we carried out some tests and it seems that the fracture is doing fine, but it’s not healed yet,” explained Dr Mir.

“It hasn’t moved and is settling down.

“Alex wants to try to ride, but maybe he will need some painkillers and physiotherapy during these days.”

Francesco Bagnaia was also knocked over in the wild incident, but tested for the Ducati Lenovo Team on the following day.

Nakagami, who escaped punishment for the crash but nevertheless apologised to Bagnaia and Rins, is also set to ride for the Idemitsu Honda LCR squad this weekend.

Practice at the Sachsenring starts on Friday evening (AEST).