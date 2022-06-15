Motorsport Australia: New F1 deal a vote of confidence in local officials

Motorsport Australia has hailed Formula 1’s bumper new deal to race in Melbourne, declaring it a vote of confidence in local officials.

F1 will race in the Victorian capital until at least 2035 following a 10-year renewal with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, bringing the event to almost 40 years at Albert Park.

Local officials play a key role in facilitating the Australian Grand Prix, and have also trained officials for multiple other events which have been added to the calendar in recent times, such as Singapore.

Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser is excited on behalf of the body to play a part in a Formula 1 race for several years to come.

“The return of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in 2022 was a sight to behold, as sold-out crowds enjoyed what was a sporting spectacle,” said Fraser.

“We congratulate both the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and the Victorian Government on this new contract extension and look forward to playing our role in delivering what is the best Grand Prix on the calendar.

“This news is a vote of confidence in the hard work of so many people, including the 1000 plus officials who make this event possible each year.

“Our officials are the best in the world and their ongoing support, dedication and loyalty allow the enormous crowds to enjoy a safe and well organised event.

“We look forward to the event’s return in 2023 and can’t wait to see Melbourne host the best drivers in the world well into the future.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca considers the deal an important one for the health of the sport locally.

“This news highlights the strength of motorsport in Australia and the potential growth of our sport on the back of ongoing Grands Prix,” said Arocca.

“Each year we welcome our superb officials, competitors, motorsport lovers and sponsors who are proud to support motorsport in their home town and be part of this event which is the pinnacle for motorsport across the globe.

“And while it’s clearly important for the Victorian economy and Australia’s reputation on the sporting scene, it also has a massive trickle-down effect for the sport across the country.

“Seeing Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber – and soon Melbourne’s own Oscar Piastri – racing against the best-of-the-best, motorsport is the only show in town when the event comes to Albert Park.

“This is important for the growth of our sport as people get the opportunity to meet and see their heroes up close.

“So too, for our loyal officials. We say it regularly – without them, the event simply does not happen.

“We know how excited our officials will be hearing this news, and those interested in getting the best seat in the house should consider signing up to become an official for future events and volunteering at their local motorsport events.”