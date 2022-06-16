> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Sachsenring

Michelin

By Michelin

Thursday 16th June, 2022 - 10:11am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 10 of MotoGP at the Sachsenring, Germany this weekend (June 17-19).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]