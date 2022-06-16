> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: WAU’s Indigenous Round liveries

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 16th June, 2022 - 7:30am

Take a closer look at Walkinshaw Andretti United’s striking set of liveries for the inaugural Supercars Indigenous Round.

2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.
2022 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 6 DARWIN.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]