Albert Park gets F1 opening round guarantee in new AGP contract

Albert Park has been guaranteed a minimum five season-opening races as part of its new, 10-year contract to host the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The stipulation applies across the next 13 editions of the event, that period being the remainder of the existing deal and the duration of the next.

Indeed, Albert Park has already been locked in as Round 1 in both 2024 and 2025, Victorian Tourism Minister Martin Pakula announced today

For the other eight years, it will play host to one of the first three rounds of the season, although the exact timing of next year’s Australian GP has not yet been announced.

“The agreement involves an extension ‘til 2035, [and] a minimum of five first races over the 13-year period between now and 2035, including the opening race of the season in 2024 and 2025,” said Minister Pakula.

“Apart from those minimum five years when we will have the opening race of the season, in the other years, if we’re not the opening race we’ll be one of the first three races of the year,” he added.

Australia had become the customary F1 season-opener since the event moved from Adelaide to Melbourne’s Albert Park in 1996, although it played host to Round 3 of the 2022 campaign.

It is likely to be paired with an Asian event, possibly China or Malaysia if either or both return to the calendar, next year, in order to streamline logistics.