Targa Great Barrier Reef cancelled for 2022

Confirmation has come that the 2022 edition of the Targa Great Barrier Reef event has been cancelled.

It comes amid Motorsport Australia’s ongoing investigation into tarmac rallying following the latest fatal accident at Targa Tasmania earlier this year. Three competitors died in two separate incidents at the 2021 Targa Tasmania.

The Cairns-based rally is now planned to return on September 1-3 next year.

“Whilst we are extremely disappointed in having to advise every one of more bad news, it is important that we remain positive and committed to the long-term future of Targa,” said Targa CEO Mark Perry.

“In order to do this, we must take stock of the challenges being faced and ensure that the reviews currently underway are fully supported, which will in turn go a long way to delivering a bright future to everyone in the Targa family.

“All our Queensland partners are supportive of the decision and remain committed to Targa Great Barrier Reef, which has had a huge local impact since its inception in Tropical North Queensland in 2018.

“Rest assured that we will be using this time to create an exciting new Targa event series for 2023 and beyond.”