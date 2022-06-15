Supercars sets Townsville 500 schedule, tyre pressure

Supercars has released its schedule for the NTI Townsville 500 at the Reid Park Street Circuit on July 8-10.

The main act will be supported by the Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series.

The Repco Supercars Championship will be on track across all three days, with Practice 1 getting underway at 10:10 local time/AEST on Friday.

The second 30-minute practice session takes place later that afternoon 14:50 local time/AEST.

Qualifying for Race 19, a 15-minute, all-in affair, starts at 09:50 local time/AEST on Saturday and will be followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:00 local time/AEST.

The first of two 250km races, Race 19, kicks off at 14:45 local time/AEST. The race will last either 88 laps or one lap after 16:48 local time/AEST.

For Supercars, Sunday is largely a repeat affair of the preceding day’s running.

Qualifying for Race 20 gets started at 10:10 local time/AEST with the Top 10 Shootout to follow at 12:00 local time/AEST.

The second 88-lapper begins at 14:45 local time/AEST and will finish at the completion of the race distance or one lap after 16:48 local time/AEST.

Supercars has slotted in three Gen3 demonstrations across the three days.

New for 2022 is a higher minimum tyre pressure, up from 17psi to 19psi.

Teams will have the use of hard compound and super soft compound tyres at their disposal, although the latter will be used exclusively in-race.

Teams are limited to one set of super soft tyres per race.

Schedule: NTI Townsville 500