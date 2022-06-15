> News > Supercars

Supercars sets Townsville 500 schedule, tyre pressure

By Simon Chapman

Wednesday 15th June, 2022 - 1:00pm

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place across July 8-10

Supercars has released its schedule for the NTI Townsville 500 at the Reid Park Street Circuit on July 8-10.

The main act will be supported by the Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series.

The Repco Supercars Championship will be on track across all three days, with Practice 1 getting underway at 10:10 local time/AEST on Friday.

The second 30-minute practice session takes place later that afternoon 14:50 local time/AEST.

Qualifying for Race 19, a 15-minute, all-in affair, starts at 09:50 local time/AEST on Saturday and will be followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:00 local time/AEST.

The first of two 250km races, Race 19, kicks off at 14:45 local time/AEST. The race will last either 88 laps or one lap after 16:48 local time/AEST.

For Supercars, Sunday is largely a repeat affair of the preceding day’s running.

Qualifying for Race 20 gets started at 10:10 local time/AEST with the Top 10 Shootout to follow at 12:00 local time/AEST.

The second 88-lapper begins at 14:45 local time/AEST and will finish at the completion of the race distance or one lap after 16:48 local time/AEST.

Supercars has slotted in three Gen3 demonstrations across the three days.

New for 2022 is a higher minimum tyre pressure, up from 17psi to 19psi.

Teams will have the use of hard compound and super soft compound tyres at their disposal, although the latter will be used exclusively in-race.

Teams are limited to one set of super soft tyres per race.

Schedule: NTI Townsville 500

Friday, July 8
Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session
07:25 07:45 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Practice
07:55 08:15 TGRA 86 0:20 Practice 1
08:25 09:05 Dunlop Series 0:40 Practice 1
09:10 09:20 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration
09:30 09:55 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 1
10:10 10:40 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1
10:45 10:55 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration & Pit Lane Walk
11:05 11:25 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Qualifying
11:35 11:55 TGRA 86 0:20 Practice 2
12:05 12:45 Dunlop Series 0:40 Practice 2
12:50 13:00 Supercars Events 0:10 GEN3 Demonstration
13:10 13:35 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 2
13:45 14:05 TGRA 86 0:20 Qualifying
14:15 14:35 Touring Car Masters 12 laps or 1 lap after 14:33 Trophy Race
14:50 15:20 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2
Saturday, July 9
07:55 08:15 TGRA 86 12 laps or 1 lap after 8:13 Race 1
08:25 08:35 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:10 Qualifying 1
08:40 08:50 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:10 Qualifying 2
09:05 09:15 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super 3
09:20 09:30 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super 2
09:30 09:40 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration & Pit Lane Walk
09:50 10:05 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying – Race 19
10:10 10:30 Supercars Events 0:20 GEN3 Demonstration
10:35 10:55 Touring Car Masters 12 laps or 1 lap after 10:53 Race 1
11:00 11:10 Supercars Events 0:10 GEN3 Demonstration
11:20 11:45 TGRA 86 15 laps or 1 lap after 11:43 Race 2
12:00 12:30 Supercars 0:30 Top 10 Shootout – Race 19
12:30 12:35 Supercars Events 0:05 Demonstration
12:45 13:10 Porsche Carrera Cup 17 laps or 1 lap after 13:08 Race 1
13:25 13:55 Dunlop Series 21 laps or 1 lap after 13:53 Race 1
14:45 Supercars 88 laps or 1 lap after 16:48 Race 19 – 250kms
Sunday, July 10
08:00 08:20 Touring Car Masters 12 laps or 1 lap after 8:18 Race 2
08:30 09:10 Porsche Carrera Cup 28 laps or 1 lap after 9:08 Race 2
09:25 09:35 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super 3
09:40 09:50 Dunlop Series 0:10 Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super 2
09:50 10:00 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration & Pit Lane Walk
10:10 10:25 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying – Race 20
10:25 10:30 Supercars Events 0:05 Demonstration
10:40 11:00 Touring Car Masters 12 laps or 1 lap after 10:58 Race 3
11:05 11:15 Supercars Events 0:10 GEN3 Demonstration
11:25 11:45 TGRA 86 12 laps or 1 lap after 11:43 Race 3
12:00 12:30 Supercars 0:30 Top 10 Shootout – Race 20
12:30 12:35 Supercars Events 0:05 Demonstration
12:45 13:10 Porsche Carrera Cup 17 laps or 1 lap after 13:08 Race 3
13:25 13:55 Dunlop Series 21 laps or 1 lap after 13:53 Race 2
14:45 Supercars 88 laps or 1 lap after 16:48 Race 20 – 250kms

