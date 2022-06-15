Jacobson’s Indigenous Round livery revealed

PremiAir Racing has unveiled an impressive new Subway Racing scheme ahead of Supercars’ inaugural Indigenous Round.

Artwork entitled ‘Making Tracks’ has been applied to the green and yellow hues of Garry Jacobson’s #76 ZB Commodore, as designed by Elaine Chambers-Hegarty.

“I am greatly looking forward to being a part of the first official Supercars Indigenous Round, and to celebrate First Nations people,” Jacobson said.

“To be able to do so carrying an inspiring artwork such as this created by Elaine Chambers-Hegarty is something I am very proud of, and I hope I can honour her message this weekend.”

Subway Australia/New Zealand head of marketing Rodica Titeica spoke highly of the fresh look.

“The story and purpose behind the design is what we fell in love with,” Titeica said.

“To us, this represents our journey as a team, from humble beginnings, aiming for continuous improvement.

“It’s a story we feel really passionate about, and we think this striking design helps to celebrate an artist and culture that is so important during the Darwin Indigenous Round.”

Chambers-Hegarty added: “I think this artwork is a perfect fit as my Dad and his art was my inspiration for my career choice, so it’s good to see Garry has kept his connection to his mob too by having his Dad’s number on the car”.

The unveiling follows that of PremiAir team-mate Chris Pither’s #22 Coca-Cola No Sugar Racing Holden yesterday.

Both liveries will be in action at Hidden Valley Raceway this Friday to Sunday for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

The meaning behind Elaine Chambers-Hegarty’s artwork:

The design of Jacobson’s Supercar is titled ‘Making Tracks’ and has been created by Elaine Chambers-Hegarty of Cultural Edge Designs, an award-winning Aboriginal Graphic Designer and Artist with cultural links to the Koa (Guwa), Kuku Yalanji and Barada Barna people. Chambers-Hegarty’s work is wide-ranging, with recent work including the design of the Brisbane Lions’ and Brisbane Broncos’ Indigenous Rounds jerseys.