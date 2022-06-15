Hamilton jumps to defence of Schiff

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has dropped a reminder of how far attitudes in sport still have to go after jumping to the defence of presenter Naomi Schiff.

The Belgian-born 28-year-old has become a regular figure on Sky Sports’ Formula 1 broadcast, having competed in a diverse mix of racing throughout the 2010s.

That included driving for Hitech GP in the inaugural W Series in 2019, and contesting endurance events including the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Hamilton’s stern words were triggered by a social media post questioning Schiff’s credentials, and specifically the absence of F1 racing experience on her resume.

“Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team,” the Mercedes star wrote on Twitter.

“She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms.

“Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”

Schiff has subsequently offered her broader thanks to those who have supported her.

“Thank you to everyone who has come to my defense,” she wrote.

“I appreciate all the love and support, none of you go unnoticed!

“Sadly the issue of online bullying, bashing, shaming etc is one I don’t believe is going anywhere anytime soon.

“Social media, in some cases, gives voices to individuals who don’t deserve to be heard. So I encourage anyone reading this to not indulge in it or retaliate or seek revenge.

“Remember that your words do have impact and that therefore we should do something positive with these platforms and be kind to one another.

“Lastly, I love my job and I won’t let anyone turn down my ambition or passion because they are uncomfortable with the volume.”

The F1 season continues this weekend with the first Canadian Grand Prix since 2019.