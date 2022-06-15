> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Truck Assist Racing’s Hidden Valley tweak

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 15th June, 2022 - 4:00pm

Take a closer look at how Todd Hazelwood and Jack Le Brocq’s Indigenous-themed Supercars will appear at Darwin.

Livery_MSR-2
Livery_MSR-6
Livery_MSR-8
Livery_MSR-9
Livery_MSR-10
Livery_MSR-12

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]