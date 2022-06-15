Date set for first Lowndes/Fraser wildcard test

Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser will have their first test together at Queensland Raceway next week in preparation for this year’s Great Race.

The Supercheap Auto-backed pair will take to the Ipswich circuit on Wednesday, June 22 for their maiden hit-out.

The duo will share the #888 Holden ZB Commodore, which will appear in a test livery.

Per last year’s arrangement, a race livery will be unveiled closer to the running of this year’s famed endurance event.

Wildcard entries are allowed three test days in the lead-up to the Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.

Triple Eight Race Engineering becomes the second wildcard team to officially test after Erebus Motorsport duo Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway took to Winton Motor Raceway last week.

For Lowndes, it’ll be his 29th start in the Great Race while Fraser will make his debut.

The wildcard entry is the second backed by Supercheap Auto after Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall contested last year’s race.

Triple Eight and Erebus aren’t the only teams set to field a wildcard entry. Bathurst local Michael Anderson has entered under the Anderson Motorsport banner.

He recently took stock of a Dick Johnson Racing-built Ford Mustang, completing a handful of laps as part of a car handover at Queensland Raceway.

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 takes place across October 6-9.