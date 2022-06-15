ARG boss confident of Corolla coming to TCR Australia

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid is growing in confidence that Toyota may soon join the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The hot hatch category already boasts seven different brands: Alfa Romeo, Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Renault, and Volkswagen.

The Corolla GRS TCR has been built by Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina, and is being homologated by TCR promoter WSC Group. It is due to race for the first time later this year.

“Well, I think when you’ve got Toyota being the number one selling brand in the country and of course being a touring car series, you’d love to have Toyota represented,” Braid said.

“We’re watching it very closely. I think there’s a lot of interest. We know people are asking the right questions locally, so fingers crossed.

“I think you’ll see Toyota represented on the grid.”

Toyota-aligned Australian rally star Harry Bates has voiced interest in teaming up with the Japanese manufacturer if and when it joins TCR Australia.

“It’s really exciting that obviously there is a Toyota [TCR car] happening and I hope that we can see it in Australia one day,” Bates said.

“We’re certainly in talks about getting one here into Australia, so wait and see. Watch this space.

“I absolutely love the category and I’d love to have a steer in it one day.”

Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing Honda) leads the 2022 standings after four rounds, with the next stop on the calendar coming at Queensland Raceway in early August.