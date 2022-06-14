NASCAR locked in for LA Coliseum return

NASCAR has announced that the Busch Light Clash will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023 for a second straight year.

The Clash, which was long held at Daytona International Speedway as a part of NASCAR Speedweeks in February, ventured to the LA Coliseum for the first non-points race of 2022, with Joey Logano taking home the win.

The quarter-mile oval is the shortest track NASCAR has ever raced on, keeping grid capacity at around 23 cars on the circuit at once.

NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Ben Kennedy said they are thrilled to set the stage for the Daytona 500 once again.

“Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the LA Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans,” Kennedy said.

“We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the LA Coliseum.”

The heat and ‘last chance’ format for the 2022 event proved a hit, keeping the amount of cars on the small track at any one time to a minimum.

The Busch Light Clash will take place on February 5, 2023 (local time).