‘High-impact’ Indigenous livery for Pither

Chris Pither will sport an eye-catching new look at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown after PremiAir Racing unveiled the first of its Supercars Indigenous Round liveries.

The covers were taken off the #22 ZB Commodore in Darwin today, with Pither and 21-year-old artist Kiewa Tya Austin-Rioli among those in attendance.

“It’s great to be working with our partner Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to use the power of the Coke brand to shine a light on an incredibly talented young artist this Indigenous Round,” said Pither.

“Kiewa’s high-impact livery design completely reimagines Coca-Cola’s iconic logo whilst honouring her connection to country.

“The Top End is a great place, I’m happy to be back and to officially celebrate First Nations people is special.”

Austin-Rioli explained the meaning behind the design: “With this artwork, I wanted to represent the unity of our people, so the artwork shows the connections that Aboriginal people have with each other all over Australia.

“There are connections with family, cultural ways and through the land and songlines.

“This piece also shows the strength of those connections with all of our people.”

Pither has a best previous result of fifth at Hidden Valley Raceway, achieved in 2020 for Team Sydney – the only top five in the now defunct squad’s short history.

The 2018 Super2 Series winner enters Round 6 of this year’s championship sitting 22nd in the points, one place ahead of team-mate Garry Jacobson.