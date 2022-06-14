Got what it takes? Come and join the Speedcafe.com team

Speedcafe.com is looking to expand its award-winning editorial team and has a position vacant for a motorsport journalist.

The position is open to appropriately-qualified candidates looking to break into the motorsport arena or existing journalists in the sport looking to further their career.

The position is being advertised through Speedcafe.com’s sister site JobStop.com and applications can be placed HERE.

Speedcafe.com, established in 2009, is the world’s number one independent motorsport news site with almost 60 million page views in 2021.

The site has the support of a proactive and loyal Platinum Partner group which includes some of Australia’s and the world’s biggest brands, several of which have been onboard for many years.

The new role will include covering national and international categories, news reporting, social media activation and management, feature writing and general newsroom duties.

The position will require some travel and weekend work as part of an experienced and driven team.

The successful applicant will be based at Speedcafe.com’s new state-of-the-art offices on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray, said he was looking forward to seeing what talent is in the market place keen to join the site’s award-winning team.

“We have built an enviable position in the global motorsport news landscape since we launched Speedcafe.com in 2009,” said Murray.

“We have had some outstanding staff over the years who have helped us develop both our product and reputation both nationally and internationally as well as their own careers.

“We have fantastic stability after 14 years and that has been possible thanks to the corporate support of our amazing Platinum Partner group.

“We are looking for someone who lives and breathes motorsport and who wants to be a contributor to our passionate and professional team.”

Applications close on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 17:00 AEST.

CLICK HERE to apply at Speedcafe.com.