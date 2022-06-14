Carrera Cup teen joins Indigenous Round theme

Bayley Hall has got into the spirit of Supercars’ Indigenous Round, unveiling an inspired design for his Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia challenger at this weekend’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

The 18-year-old collaborated with Aboriginal artist Kurun Warun for his new-look #28 Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car.

“We are yet to secure a naming right sponsor for the 2022 season, so I wanted to help make a difference by donating my prime car real estate for this initiative and give Kurun a platform to showcase his incredible designs, while showing respect for the local Indigenous people of Darwin,” explained Hall.

“I’m so appreciative to Kurun for getting behind me and giving me this privilege of using his design.”

Two rounds into his rookie Carrera Cup season, Hall is 17th in the points with a best race result of 11th, but his McElrea Racing boss is pleased with what he’s seen thus far.

“Even though Bayley may have the least amount of experience in the field, he’s certainly moving forward in leaps and bounds with how fast he can adapt, with excellent race pace and race craft,” said Andy McElrea.

“We are extremely happy with his progress.”

A 30-car field will take to Hidden Valley Raceway this Friday to Sunday for what will be 2017 title winner David Wall’s 200th round start.