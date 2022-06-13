> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Road America IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 13th June, 2022 - 5:32pm

Highlights of the Road America IndyCar race which Josef Newgarden won in a three-lap dash to the chequered flag.

