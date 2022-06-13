VIDEO: Power takes revenge on DeFrancesco after shunt

Will Power was less than pleased after being pushed into a wall by Devlin DeFrancesco, early in IndyCar’s Grand Prix at Road America.

The Andretti Autosport driver was given a stop and go penalty for avoidable contact, but Power saw fit to take some form of revenge on the cool down lap by banging into the side of Car #29, having earlier been heard saying on his radio, “Wait ‘til I see DeFrancesco.”

The hit might have cost the Queenslander the series lead given he would be classified 19th in the end, despite managing to stay on the lead lap during the Caution period which ensued.

Ironically, a late squabble for position saw Power shuffled back such that he took the chequered flag one position behind DeFrancesco.

Will Power said, “wait til I see Defrancesco” after Devlin got into him early. Power got some revenge at the end of the race. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/R1dYP0Tr7S — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 12, 2022

The initial incident