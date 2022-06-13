> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 13th June, 2022 - 2:03am

Max Verstappen recorded his fifth win of the season in Azerbaijan while neither Ferrari saw the flag.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 51
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +20.823s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +45.995s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +71.679s
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +77.299s
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +84.099s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +88.596s
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +92.207s
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +92.556s
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +108.184s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team DNF
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
19 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari DNF
20 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

