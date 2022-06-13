DJR reveals Indigenous livery for Darwin, Townsville Supercars events

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has revealed the Indigenous livery with which it will contest both the Darwin and Townsville Supercars events.

While this weekend’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown is the championship’s inaugural designated Indigenous Round, the NTI Townsville 500 which follows coincides with NAIDOC Week and hence the look will be retained for that outing.

Dick Johnson Racing, which opted to replace Shell V-Power red for an Indigenous design for last year’s stop at Hidden Valley, has commissioned Bayila Creative to produce the livery for its Ford Mustangs this time around.

Lead artist Dixon Patten (Bitja), is a proud Yorta Yorta, Gunnai, Gunditjmara, Yuin, Jaithmathang, and Wiradjuri man, whose artistic practice is “informed by the strong cultural values his family and community have imprinted into his mind, heart and spirit,” the team advises.

Bayila Creative worked closely with Viva Energy Australia, the local licensee of Shell, on a bespoke artwork to celebrate the launch of its first Reconciliation Action Plan.

The 2022 DJR Indigenous livery, which represents a ‘Community of Communities’ theme, incorporates five meanings:

The U shape symbols represent the old people gathering to eat, connect, and reflect, leaving traces of midden shells. These sites connect and represents our place in history.

The ripples show how everything influences everything else – all the intersections of life. We are all noteworthy to the fabric of time and space, every single thing is connected from a macro and micro level.

The assorted markings and patterns depict the diversity of cultures and honours their cultural lore. Our Countries: which include land, water, sky and animals are our biggest teachers, they told us what we needed to know about how to survive and thrive; by observing the seasons and cycles of life, meant we knew how to live sustainably and harmoniously.

The gum leaves represent our human family tree, we are all custodians of mother earth, and it is our collective duty to Care for Country. This can only be done through authentic connection, intentional communication and understanding.

The dots and elliptical patterns show the transference of knowledge from one generation to the next; we obtain our wisdom through deep listening, and retain it with an open mind and heart.

DJR executive chairman and co-owner Ryan Story is proud to showcase the new look.

“Last year’s Darwin event was a privilege to take part in with our livery design and a historic moment for Supercars,” said Story.

“Now, to be able to work with Dixon and tell his artistic story via the Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GTs is something we are incredibly proud of and can’t wait to showcase during the Indigenous Round.

“To be supported by our partners on this project and work with Viva Energy Australia on such an important initiative is very special.

“The livery design is not only symbolic to Bayila Creative and First Nations community, but to every member of our team.”

Dixon Patten (Bitja) added, “I am passionate about storytelling in all its forms and to be able to create a bespoke design for the Shell V-Power Racing Team in conjunction with Viva Energy Australia for the first Indigenous Round within the Supercars Championship is something I am very proud of.

“The design I created honours the ancient culture of Australian First Nations communities and at its core is about a community of communities.”

Megan Foster, executive general manager of consumer at Viva Energy Australia, remarked, “Viva Energy Australia worked with Bayila Creative to create the bespoke artwork for our first Reconciliation Action Plan so it made perfect sense to collaborate together again to create this year’s Indigenous livery for the Darwin event and also for Townsville, where the race coincides with NAIDOC Week.

“We saw how much people loved the Indigenous livery design in 2021 and we are proud to continue to showcase brilliant designers and their important storytelling on a national and international stage.”

DJR’s Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are second and fourth respectively in the Repco Supercars Championship, ahead of practice this Friday at Hidden Valley.