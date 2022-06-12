> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sunday 12th June, 2022 - 5:05pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team

