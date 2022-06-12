> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th June, 2022 - 1:43am

A late scorcher from Charles Leclerc saw the Ferrari driver claim his fourth pole in succession.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:42.865 1:42.046 1:41.359
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:42.733 1:41.955 1:41.641
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:42.722 1:42.227 1:41.706
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:42.957 1:42.088 1:41.814
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:43.754 1:43.281 1:42.712
6 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:43.268 1:43.129 1:42.845
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:43.939 1:43.182 1:42.924
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:43.595 1:43.376 1:43.056
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:43.279 1:43.268 1:43.091
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:44.083 1:43.360 1:43.173
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:44.237 1:43.398
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:44.437 1:43.574
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:43.903 1:43.585
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:43.777 1:43.790
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:44.478 1:44.444
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:44.643
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:44.719
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:45.367
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:45.371
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:45.775

