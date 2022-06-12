Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying
A late scorcher from Charles Leclerc saw the Ferrari driver claim his fourth pole in succession.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:42.865
|1:42.046
|1:41.359
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:42.733
|1:41.955
|1:41.641
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:42.722
|1:42.227
|1:41.706
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:42.957
|1:42.088
|1:41.814
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:43.754
|1:43.281
|1:42.712
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:43.268
|1:43.129
|1:42.845
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:43.939
|1:43.182
|1:42.924
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:43.595
|1:43.376
|1:43.056
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:43.279
|1:43.268
|1:43.091
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:44.083
|1:43.360
|1:43.173
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:44.237
|1:43.398
|
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:44.437
|1:43.574
|
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:43.903
|1:43.585
|
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:43.777
|1:43.790
|
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:44.478
|1:44.444
|
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:44.643
|
|
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:44.719
|
|
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:45.367
|
|
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:45.371
|
|
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:45.775
|
|
