MS sufferers taken on hot laps at Sydney Historic meeting

The Historic Sports and Car Racing Association (HSCRA) and Australian Racing Drivers’ Club have provided passenger rides for individuals suffering from Multiple Sclerosis at Sydney Motorsport Park.

In the HSCRA’s first collaboration with MS Australia, 15 historic vehicles that were competing in the annual Sydney Classic provided a thrill for the special guests with two hot laps each around the traditional Gardner layout.

“It was fantastic to collaborate with the HSRCA President, Wayne Wilson, to provide track time for this once in a lifetime opportunity for MS Australia and their participants,” said Jessica Nicholson, Clerk of Course.

“It was a fantastic idea and course of action for all the associations involved, seeing everyone so starstruck when exiting their cars – it made my whole weekend.”

The families of the participants watched on as the dazzling cars raced down the Brabham pit straight and around the hills, the first of many charity collaborations HSRCA is looking to include at its race meetings.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects the central nervous system and messages between the brain and the body, impacting more than 25,000 Australians. MS Australia’s mission is to ‘accelerate Australian MS research towards the prevention, better treatments and a cure for MS.’

The average age of the disease is 20 to 40 years old with no current cure for the debilitating disease and through connections with the association, MS Australia and the HSRCA were able to make this event go forward.

“Being able to give those who usually wouldn’t be able to aspire to drive a race themselves this experience is such a good feeling,” said Krystian Jackson, Assistant Clerk of Course, who organised the hot laps.

“We as officials and drivers know that motorsport puts a smile on our faces, but we take that for granted, so it’s humbling to be reminded just how lucky we are and to see the smiles that our partnership can bring.”

The next HSCRA race meeting will the Spring Festival on September 10-11 at Wakefield Park.

Reporting: Sophie Wisely