Wall to join exclusive Carrera Cup club

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th June, 2022 - 11:05am

David Wall. Picture: Ross Gibb

David Wall is in line to become the second driver in category history to chalk up 200 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia race starts.

Wall will reach the milestone in the second of three races next weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Pro-Am stalwart Marc Cini is the only other driver to have accumulated 200-plus race starts.

Aged 39, Wall has been a regular in Carrera Cup either side of his four-year tenure as a Supercars Championship full-timer, and won the single-make title in 2017.

He’s off to another solid start this year, running third overall, 72 points behind leader Harri Jones. David Russell is wedged between in second.

Race 2, when Wall should reach his double century, starts 09:15 local time/ACST on Sunday June 19.

All up, 30 cars have been entered for Round 3 of the season, which forms part of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Entry list: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Hidden Valley Raceway

# Name Surname Class Sponsor
4 Stephen Grove Pro-Am Grove Racing
5 Ryan Suhle Pro SP Tools / EBM
6 Angelo Mouzouris Pro Sonic / PitBox
7 Tim Miles Pro-Am Miles Advisory Partners / N2C
8 Nick McBride Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne
9 Marc Cini Pro-Am Hallmarc
11 Jackson Walls Pro Objective Racing
12 Harri Jones Pro Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group
13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park / HTFU
14 Matthew Belford Pro-Am ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne
17 Callum Hedge Pro Team Porsche NZ / EBM
20 Adrian Flack Pro-Am AGAS National
22 Dean Cook Pro-Am Zonzo Racing
25 Michael Almond Pro The PSA Group
27 Liam Talbot Pro-Am Wash It / Paynter Dixon
28 Bayley Hall Pro Hall Finance & Insurance
38 David Wall Pro Monochrome / Paynter Dixon
45 Duvashen Padayachee Pro Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts
48 Geoff Emery Pro-Am Force Accessories / MJR
53 Luke Youlden Pro TekworkX  / Hire A Hubby
72 Max Vidau Pro TekworkX / Tyrepower
74 David Russell Pro EMA Motorsport
76 Christian Pancione Pro VCM Performance / HP Tuners
77 Rodney Jane Pro-Am Bob Jane T Marts /Sonic
88 Dylan O’Keeffe Pro Dexion / RAM Motorsport
100 Dale Wood Pro Timken Racing
101 Tony Quinn Pro-Am Local Legends
222 Scott Taylor Pro-Am Scott Taylor Motorsport
333 Brad Shiels Pro Royal Purple Racing
777 Simon Fallon Pro Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech

