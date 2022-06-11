Wall to join exclusive Carrera Cup club

David Wall is in line to become the second driver in category history to chalk up 200 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia race starts.

Wall will reach the milestone in the second of three races next weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Pro-Am stalwart Marc Cini is the only other driver to have accumulated 200-plus race starts.

Aged 39, Wall has been a regular in Carrera Cup either side of his four-year tenure as a Supercars Championship full-timer, and won the single-make title in 2017.

He’s off to another solid start this year, running third overall, 72 points behind leader Harri Jones. David Russell is wedged between in second.

Race 2, when Wall should reach his double century, starts 09:15 local time/ACST on Sunday June 19.

All up, 30 cars have been entered for Round 3 of the season, which forms part of the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Entry list: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Hidden Valley Raceway