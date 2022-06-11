> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

TALKING TECH: Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th June, 2022 - 10:25am

In this Talking Tech video feature, Ben Barker takes us for a tour of the Porsche 911 GT3 R he steered at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour with Grove Racing.

