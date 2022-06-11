Safety hailed after Winternationals competitor escapes fireball

Rob Taylor has made a high-speed getaway to escape a blaze that engulfed his Pro Slammer at the Gulf Western Oil Winternationals.

The fiery incident occurred on day two of the event at Willowbank Raceway.

Taylor is reported to have suffered some minor burns; the cause of the incident is being investigated.

“We are not sure what has caused it, there was no bang, it didn’t push the blower off, it just caught on fire. Something has gone wrong, and we need to figure out what that is,” said crew member Rob Ambrousi.

“The fire was so intense, it has just burnt everything inside, I have never seen anything like this.”

IHRA Australia managing director Maurice Allen hailed the safety measures which protected Taylor.

“It is fantastic to see Rob walk away from the accident, and it is truly a testament to the design and safety protocols implemented in what can be a violent and explosive sport,” said Allen.

“These measures ensured that Rob emerged with only minor injuries from something that could have been a lot worse.”

It’s the second drag racing incident to draw attention in recent times, Jim Read Racing having been at the centre of a start line drama last month at Sydney Dragway.