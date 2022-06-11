> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th June, 2022 - 10:34pm

Red Bull and Ferrari proved the class of the field in Free Practice 3 for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 17 1:43.170
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 18 1:43.240 +0.070s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 14 1:43.449 +0.279s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:43.596 +0.426s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 13 1:44.418 +1.248s
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 19 1:44.476 +1.306s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 20 1:44.491 +1.321s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 16 1:44.573 +1.403s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 14 1:44.685 +1.515s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:44.689 +1.519s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 1:44.842 +1.672s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:44.845 +1.675s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:44.879 +1.709s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:44.913 +1.743s
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 16 1:44.919 +1.749s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:44.964 +1.794s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 16 1:45.479 +2.309s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 19 1:45.532 +2.362s
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:45.574 +2.404s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 17 1:46.070 +2.900s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]