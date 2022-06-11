Results: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Red Bull and Ferrari proved the class of the field in Free Practice 3 for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:43.170
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|18
|1:43.240
|+0.070s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:43.449
|+0.279s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|1:43.596
|+0.426s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|13
|1:44.418
|+1.248s
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:44.476
|+1.306s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20
|1:44.491
|+1.321s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|16
|1:44.573
|+1.403s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|1:44.685
|+1.515s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:44.689
|+1.519s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|1:44.842
|+1.672s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|18
|1:44.845
|+1.675s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|17
|1:44.879
|+1.709s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:44.913
|+1.743s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|16
|1:44.919
|+1.749s
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:44.964
|+1.794s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|16
|1:45.479
|+2.309s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:45.532
|+2.362s
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:45.574
|+2.404s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:46.070
|+2.900s
